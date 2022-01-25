The Stanley John report into the issuing of firearms user’s licences will be added to ongoing investigations being conducted by the Police Service.
This was confirmed by acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob yesterday in an interview with the Express.
Jacob said he had been made aware of the contents of the report. However, he could not respond to the report as it would have been sub judice.
That said, he noted the allegations made in the report will be looked at.
“As you would be aware, the Police Service already has ongoing investigations into allegations of corruption in the process of granting firearm user’s licences.
“Last year alone, we held four persons in connection with this. So it is not that there will be any knee-jerk reactions and investigations will be ordered.
“They already have been ongoing. They exist under the eye of Mr (Snr Sup Wendell) Lucas. So the report will be examined, it’s contents considered, and if there is anything to pursue it will be added to ongoing investigations,” Jacob said.
The Sunday Express this week exclusively reported the Stanley John report in which the granting of FULs under the nose of then commissioner of police Gary Griffith was described as, along other things, “A thriving, well-oiled, white-collar criminal enterprise”.
The report was done by retired Appeal Court judge Stanley John, who was appointed by the former Bliss Seepersad-led Police Service Commission (PolSC) to enquire into allegations of corruption in the issuance of FULs.
John also recommended a police probe into several matters raised during his investigation, “and the errant persons brought to justice and not be allowed to go free”.
John said, “My investigation leaves me with the firm view of the existence within the TTPS of a highly dysfunctional system for processing applications for FULs and other related licences/permits.
“The system is replete with opportunities for illegal, irregular and other corrupt practices. Clearly, the advantage taken of these opportunities has been widespread.
“Indeed, the then-commissioner has mentioned that he was aware of the significance of this problem by way of several reports made to him.
“His efforts to address it have clearly been woefully unsuccessful.
“His own explanation of his involvement in the process, in my opinion... was in breach of the law as set out in Section 16 of the Firearms Act. This has been a masterclass in dysfunctionalisation