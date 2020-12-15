A shooting incident in Oropune involving members of the Northern Division Task Force, Area Central, and the occupants of a white Nissan Tiida motor vehicle has left one man dead and two others wounded.
According to police, the officers were on mobile patrol on Monday night when they attempted to intercept the vehicle, which had five occupants.
A chase, which resulted after the driver failed to stop, came to an end in the vicinity of the Oropune walk-over where two men exited the vehicle and allegedly pointed guns at the officers and shot at them.
The police said in accordance with their 'Use of Force Policy', the officers returned fire but the two suspects ran into some nearby bushes and escaped.
However, upon checking the vehicle, three men were discovered with gunshots wounds about their bodies.
The men were taken for medical attention, where one suspect, Keith Wilson, was pronounced while the other two, both 20-year-olds, were treated for their injuries.
Police said despite support from the Air Support Unit, Canine Unit, Northern Division’s Emergency Response Patrol and the Arouca Crime Patrol, in searching for the other two suspects, they were not found.