A man with firearm, robbery, and narcotics matters pending in court was fatally shot by police in Enterprise, Chaguanas, on Friday.
The deceased was identified by police as Joshua Christopher, alias "Shorto".
A police report said that at around 5.10 a.m. officers of the Central Division Intelligence Unit and Central Division Task Force Area North executed a warrant to search for firearms and ammunition at a house at the corner of Postman Drive and Mano Drive.
They said that they came under gunfire, and they returned fire.
The officers found Christopher with gunshot wounds.
A revolver was found next to him, police said.
He was taken to the Chaguanas District Health Facility where he died while undergoing treatment.
Snr Supt Curt Simon and other senior officers of the Central Division Police are continuing investigations.