Two men were shot dead by police at Mt Dor Road, Champs Fleurs early on Thursday.
The dead men were later identified as Jerome Charles and Andrew Campbell.
According to the police, officers North Central Division Task Force and Northern Division Gang Unit went into the area around 4.00 a.m. after receiving information on the whereabouts of several men wanted for recent shootings in the area.
The police said while they were about to enter the home of one of the men on their list they were approached by two men with guns.
The officers ordered the men to drop their weapons but they refused.
The men then attempted to open fire on the police but the police fired first.
The two men then ran off after being shot.
They were both later found with gunshot wounds about their bodies.
They were then taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex at Mt Hope were they were pronounced dead on arrival.
Enquiries are ongoing.