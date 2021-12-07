“Incident free” is how Deputy Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob described the voting process in the Tobago House of Assembly election yesterday.
Jacob told the Express that there was high turnout of officers in spite of Covid-19, at every electoral district.
“A close eye was kept by the officers to ensure that no one was gathering or breaking the public health regulations. From all reports thus far everything went smoothly,” Jacob told the Express last night.
Jacob was confident that law and order would have been adhered to when the results were announced last night and that the political party that was victorious would not encourage gathering of more than ten.
With respect to persons breaching home quarantine to vote, Jacob said he received no such reports.
Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher, in a video sent to the media last evening, said she visited a few polling stations and the presiding officers said they were pleased with the police performance and there were no reports of laws not being adhered to.
“I thank the senior Tobago officers for ensuring that the Tobago House of Assembly elections was incident free and no hiccups were reported,” Christopher said.
During the voting process, Tobago police were on the lookout for Covid-positive people breaching home quarantine.
In yesterday’s update 839 patients were in home isolation, according to the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development’s clinical update.
Senior Tobago police briefed officers at the Scarborough Police Station on maintaining law and order, working with the Elections and Boundaries Commission presiding officer, and maintaining a smooth electoral process.