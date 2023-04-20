The Tobago Division of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) has announced the success of a Joint Road Traffic Enforcement and Education exercise carried out from the 13 to 19 April.
The exercise was led by officers from the Scarborough Traffic Section, Task Force, and Shirvan Station with support from officers from Roxborough and Charlotteville Stations, TTPS Road Safety Coordinator, and officers from the Licensing Division. The primary aim of the exercise was to improve road safety and educate drivers on traffic regulations.
Over the seven-day period, the exercises were conducted along several key areas, including Scarborough Milford Road, Scarborough Shaw Park, Claude Noel Highway, Crown Point, Shirvan Road, Plymouth, Mason Hall, Roxborough, Charlotteville, and Windward Road Studley Park.
During the exercise, 735 Driving and Road Safety Booklets were distributed to drivers and other road users, to educate them on road safety. In addition, 692 Fixed Penalty Notices were issued to motorists for various traffic violations.
The exercise also saw 29 drivers served with Driver Disqualification Notices by the Transport Commissioner due to accumulated Demerit Points. The exercise was coordinated by Senior Superintendent Jackman and supervised by Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke and ASP Joseph.
The TTPS commends the efforts of all the officers involved in the exercise and encourages motorists to adhere to traffic regulations to ensure their safety and that of other road users.