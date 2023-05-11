Police move to stop Trainline gang wars
Alexander Bruzual
Police have come up with several anti-crime measures to combat the deadly violence plaguing residents of Trainline in St Augustine.
This was revealed by ACP Wayne Mystar while speaking with the Express yesterday.
“Based on the observations, the area is clearly an area of challenge in terms of the amount of entrance points they have, which is leading to the types of violence which we are seeing. So, we have some crime-fighting strategies which we will put into the communities, including static vehicles being in the area, observing the persons who coming in and coming out, and the community policing officers who will be here and be able to get an understanding of the needs that they have.”
The area has seen an upsurge in violence since January, with at least five murders and several shooting incidents.
There have also been arson attacks.
Last Friday residents protested against the worrying violence and called for increased police patrols and even a police post.
Officers patrolled the area yesterday.
Mystar said officers will be working residents to stem the wave of violence.
“Especially as it relates to the young children who are in this zone and who are home and may not be in schools. So we will be here and working with the community. I don’t want to use the word we will be living in here, or that we will put up a permanent police post, but we will be here providing patrols and assistance as much as we can be available to ensure that there is a sustainable change,” Mystar said.
He encouraged citizens to work with the police, including religious leaders and private stakeholders, to ensure that there would be a positive change in the community.
He also noted that a number of people had moved out of Trainline Road out of concern for their safety, something which the T&T Police Service had taken note of.
“So what we understand is we have a number of persons who would have moved out, and in the interim one of the main players is presently incarcerated and this allows us to make a move to insert ourselves to better protect the society, and with that strategy, we will be spending time in here to normalize it and we are here for them so we are asking them to cooperate with us and we are supporting them,” Mystar said.
But even as Mystar said this, another resident was exiting the area.
Helen Riley, mother of murder victim Daniel Riley, was moving items from her home, under police supervision, to ensure her safety.
“I don’t feel safe here anymore. We’ve had to move to another location, because I’m looking after the other children I have. I miss Daniel and I think about him everyday, but I need to ensure my other children are safe and that they are protected,” Riley told the Express.
She explained that it broke her heart to leave a home that she had occupied for more than 15 years, but she saw no other alternative.
She added that Riley’s 16-year-old girlfriend, who had also been shot in the April 5 incident which claimed Daniel’s life, had been discharged from hospital.
However, she was experiencing difficulties still, as her ribs had been badly damaged. The teen lost her baby after the gun attack.
“We are just taking it one day at a time, and praying that the violence will come to an end. Innocent people are dying and there is no world in which that can be right,” Riley said.
During the walkabout, the police also engaged with several people in the community and heard their concerns and pleas.
However, two people—one of whom was said to be wanted in connection with gang related activities—were also detained during the walk about.
