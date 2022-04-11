The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is once again remaining mum with regard to a man who was allegedly held at the same time as escaped prisoner Anthony Seepersad.
A video clip depicting Seepersad’s arrest also contained the individual who was reportedly a relative of Seepersad.
The clip had been uploaded online, purportedly by a prison officer.
On Thursday, at a news briefing held at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain, public information officer for the TTPS, Sheridon Hill, could not answer what became of the “relative” in the clip.
“I cannot speak to that right now. What I can speak to is that the recapture was a collaborative effort between the Police Service and the Prison Service, and that as far as I am aware, with Mr (Anthony) Seepersad, and the other prisoners were recaptured and where we are concerned the matter was closed and that is the end of that matter for the T&T Police Service,” Hill said.
Seepersad, 28, was held after police intercepted a silver Suzuki Ciaz along Morne Coco Road in Maraval around 11.30 a.m. on March 23 by officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force.
Officers received intelligence which led them to stop the vehicle which was proceeding in an easterly direction.
The driver of the car was asked to exit. The man told police he had just finished work and was on his way home, and that he had nothing illegal on him.
However, officers searched the vehicle and Seepersad was found in the trunk.
He was immediately taken to the Maraval Police Station for questioning, before being handed over to officials at the Arouca Police Station.
The Express was informed by reliable sources that the individual in the video had not been charged, nor were there plans to lay charges on him.
Seepersad was charged with the offence of escaping lawful custody, and appeared before the courts the following day.
However, he pleaded not guilty to the offence and was remanded into custody.
The matter is expected to be recalled on April 21.
Seepersad was the last of five individuals who escaped from the Golden Grove Prison in Arouca on March 19 to be recaptured.
Kurien Douglas, 25, and Shaquille Drayton, 30, were arrested, respectively, in Dinsley and Tacarigua.
Theon Thomas, 23, was held at a home in Mt D’Or, and Kevin Jagdeo, 32, was recaptured in the Trincity community shortly after his escape.
Those four men appeared before Brambhanan Dubay in the Arima Magistrates’ First Court where they pleaded guilty to the charge of escaping lawful custody.
All four men were then sentenced to two years and eight months of hard labour in addition to the time they are currently serving.