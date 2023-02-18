Veteran masquerader and reigning King of Carnival Ted Eustace and two-time Carnival Queen Shynel Brizan will move forward in the National Carnival Commission’s King and Queen of Carnival final on the Dimanche Gras stage tomorrow night.

The semi-final round of the Carnival King and Queen competition took place on Wednesday at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain, where 20 kings and 20 queens showcased their costumes in various categories for a spot in the finals.

Ten kings and ten queens moved forward to tomorrow’s finals.