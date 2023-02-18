scene

The scene of the killing. Photo: Gyasi Gonzales

Atiba Rodriguez and a man named "Jessie or Javon" have been identified by police as the two men who where shot dead on Ariapita Avenue, Port of Spain on Saturday morning.

They were both from Morvant. Rodriguez, 37 of Romain Lands, was a mason employed at the Ministry of Works. The motive of the shooting has been identified by the police as gang related.

A woman who was also injured during the incident was treated for an injury to her leg and discharged. 

A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), under the heading CoP Christopher responds to overnight murders stated, “We are pursuing several leads which have arisen through intelligence and technical support. The female victim has been treated for an injury to one of her legs and she has since been discharged. Our Victim and Witness Support Unit has been made available to lend further support.

“These incidents will obviously cause concern for me. However, I want to assure members of the public that these incidents are being vigorously pursued. Police Officers are out there in full strength doing everything possible to prevent further occurrences. Unfortunately, there are those who remain intent on creating chaos and mayhem.

It was added that, “Over the past 24 hours, arising out of our many nationwide anti-crime exercises, 3 illegal firearms and over 3 kilos of marijuana were seized. Over 15 persons have been arrested for various offences.”

