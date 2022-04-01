Even as investigations continue into a breach of Public Health Protocols last month at the Nylon Pool and No Man’s Land, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is actively putting plans in place to ensure they would be able to respond to any recurrences.
This was confirmed yesterday by Junior Benjamin, who is the head of the Tobago Division, during a press briefing at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.
Also in attendance were Supt Rohdill Kirk, and public information officer ASP Sheridon Hill.
Benjamin noted that the police service was collaborating with external stakeholders, such as the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), to have access to seafaring vessels.
“We had the conversation with the THA, the Secretary of Tourism, and also with the operational boat operators that go to the reef, and I think that we came to a greater understanding. Sometimes we have to understand that that level of collaboration is what is needed for us to move forward. So I believe we won’t see that kind of thing again,” Benjamin said.
This he said, was of paramount importance given the circumstances of the last incident where police did not have access to vessels to respond to reports of parties in these areas, in breach of the Public Health Ordinance which was in effect at that time.
Videos circulated on social media platforms in early March, showing scores of people drinking and dancing to music from reef-tour vessels at night. The area in the sea where the party happened was partially lit by bright lights on board the boats.
Police were criticised for not intervening and holding the organisers accountable.
However, Tobago police later told the media that they did not have sea vessels at their availability to respond to the report when it came to their attention, and as a result, they were effectively grounded.
At the last post-Executive Council media briefing, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine announced a decision to hand over two patrol boats to assist Tobago police. These boats, once used to patrol during a dragon boat festival, will be serviced and handed over soon.