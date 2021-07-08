Kai Pope Cupid

A police officer and two women who were found in a car during curfew hours have been charged with a several offences. 

Kaya Jones

PC Kai Pope-Cupid, 34, Kirdesha Thompson, 22, and Kaya Jones 20, were jointly charged for the offences of trafficking a firearm, possession of ammunition, and breach of curfew.

Jones was also charged for driving without a driver's permit and a certificate of insurance.

Pope-Cupid was additionally charged with allowing someone else to drive a vehicle, they not being the holder of a driver’s permit and insurance.

The charges were laid by PC Maynard. 

Kirdesha

On July 5, the trio were arrested after being stopped by officers during the curfew hours.

They were also found to be in possession of a firearm and 85 rounds of ammunition and a quantity of jewellery.

They are expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a San Fernando Magistrate Court on Thursday.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SEALY STEPS DOWN

SEALY STEPS DOWN

Just four months after his appointment as CEO and executive director of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), Dr Lennox Sealy has resigned.

The Ministry of Public Utilities announced Sealy’s departure in a release yesterday, saying his resignation would take immediate effect. The ministry did not say why he had resigned.

Stuart bought Benz when “things were looking up”

Stuart bought Benz when “things were looking up”

Energy Minister Stuart Young has condemned the “hypocrisy” of Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal who drives the very same make of vehicle that he is chastising him for ordering, with both of them enjoying the same tax concessions.

Moonilal on Monday had called on the Prime Minister to impose a moratorium on the purchase of luxury vehicles.

Moonilal had pointed to Board of Inland Revenue documentation relating to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Young’s luxury vehicles.

The disappearance of Clevon

The disappearance of Clevon

THE past 18 months have brought unique transformations to lives around the world in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

No one has escaped unscathed from the economic, social and psychological disruption of the deadly virus.

But the Bruce family found themselves in a different tailspin with the disappearance of their loved one, Chaguanas taxi-driver Clevon Bruce.

Recommended for you