A police officer and two women who were found in a car during curfew hours have been charged with a several offences.
PC Kai Pope-Cupid, 34, Kirdesha Thompson, 22, and Kaya Jones 20, were jointly charged for the offences of trafficking a firearm, possession of ammunition, and breach of curfew.
Jones was also charged for driving without a driver's permit and a certificate of insurance.
Pope-Cupid was additionally charged with allowing someone else to drive a vehicle, they not being the holder of a driver’s permit and insurance.
The charges were laid by PC Maynard.
On July 5, the trio were arrested after being stopped by officers during the curfew hours.
They were also found to be in possession of a firearm and 85 rounds of ammunition and a quantity of jewellery.
They are expected to appear in a virtual hearing before a San Fernando Magistrate Court on Thursday.