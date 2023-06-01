A police constable charged with assaulting a woman was placed on $75,000 bail on Monday.
He was also granted alternative cash bail of $20,000 when he appeared virtually before a Couva magistrate. The charge laid against him was assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
As a condition of bail, he is to stay 100 meters away from the woman, her home and also her workplace.
According to police, around 6 p.m. on May 27, the woman arrived at the officer's residence and was granted access to the premises through the front door. An argument allegedly ensued between them. The woman was allegedly assaulted by being dealt several blows about her body while in the kitchen area of his apartment.
The incident was reported on the same day at the Freeport police station and the officer was charged on May 28.
Investigations were spearheaded by acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, ASP Seecharan, acting Inspector Jacob and Sgt Charles of the Gender Based Violence Unit.