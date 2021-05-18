A Special Reserve Police officer who allegedly falsely reported that a vehicle for which he was still paying was stolen, has been arrested.
Anthony King, 32, who was attached to the Crown Point Police Station, was charged for larceny of a motor vehicle, false pretense, and wasteful employment of the police.
The charges alleged that in August 2019, a Castara resident entered into a lease-to-own agreement with King for a Mitsubishi Lancer vehicle valued at $39,000.
The agreement included payments of $1,000 weekly by the officer over two years.
However, in January 2021, the payments allegedly stopped.
The accused then allegedly transferred the vehicle to his name with the assistance of the previous owner on January 18 thereby claiming ownership of and seizing the vehicle.
A report was subsequently made to the police.
On March 23, the officer allegedly went to the Shirvan Road Police Station and falsely reported that the vehicle had been stolen.
However, further investigations were conducted and instructions were given to charge him with the three offences.
He was arrested by Insp Piggott and a party of officers on May 16 and was subsequently charged with the offences.
King was granted $50,000 station bail.
He appeared at the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday and the case was adjourned to August 13.