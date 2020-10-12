Police Constable Maurice Rodriquez was arrested and charged on Monday by officers attached to the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB) of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
Rodriquez, who is currently on sick leave, was charged with two offences, the transfer of a firearm and the transfer of ammunition under Section 9 (1) a of the Firearm Act16:01.
The charges were laid based on advice given by the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard.
The case against Rodriquez stems from an incident on September 9 where he allegedly left his licensed Glock pistol in a vehicle parked at Alfredo Street, Woodbrook, and went away. The vehicle did not belong to him.
He returned later and discovered the vehicle with the firearm and ammunition missing.
Rodriquez was informed that the vehicle was taken to the Woodbrook Police Station.
He visited the station and filed a report stating that the firearm and ammunition found in the vehicle belonged to him.
Rodriquez was taken to the Besson Street Police Station and is due to appear before a virtual court on Tuesday (Oct 13).