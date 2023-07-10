A police officer charged with several offences, was placed on bail when he appeared before two courts.
Kurt Sorzano, 41 faced a Sangre Grande magistrate on Thursday, charged with common assault, discharging a firearm within 40 metres of a road, transferring a firearm and transferring ammunition.
Magistrate Cheron Raphael granted the accused $375,000 bail with a cash alternative of $15,000. He was also ordered, as conditions of the bail, to stay 100 metres away from the victim and have no contact with her. The next hearing is scheduled for August 3.
According to police reports, around 10 p.m. on February 25, a woman was in company with a man at Manzanilla beach, when the man allegedly pulled a firearm from a holster on his waist, pointed it in the direction of the beach and she heard several loud sounds. He then allegedly pointed the firearm in the direction of a nearby coconut tree, where several loud sounds were again heard. The man then allegedly gave the firearm to the woman and made her fire off several rounds of ammunition.
Sorzano also appeared before a Tunapuna magistrate charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, rape and false imprisonment. Magistrate Indra Ramoo-Haynes granted the accused $115,000 bail and adjourned the matter to September 22.
Police reports indicated that around 7 p.m. on February 4, a woman packed her personal items and attempted to leave a man’s home, when he allegedly chased her while on the way to her motor vehicle. The man allegedly physically assaulted the woman, dealt her several blows about her body and instructed her to return to the house. He then allegedly went through her phone, dealt her another blow to her face and made her unpack. Sometime after, while in the bedroom, the man allegedly had sexual intercourse with the woman against her will.
The accused was further granted $115,000 bail when he appeared a second time before Ramoo-Haynes. On this occasion he was charged with common assault and causing grievous bodily harm. The charges stemmed from January 1, 2021, when a woman allegedly went to a man’s home a bit late after having been invited. The man became furious and allegedly took his firearm, pointed it in her direction and made threats to kill her.
Also around 4.30 p.m. on June 17, 2023, the woman and the man were seated in his vehicle outside her home, when they got into an argument. It is alleged that the man choked the woman until she blacked out, and also slapped her across her face. He then allegedly threatened to kill her if he saw her with any other men. The matter was also adjourned to September 22.
Investigations into these matters were supervised by Superintendent Claire Guy-Alleyne, acting ASP Christopher Aroon, Inspector Stanley and acting Sgt Edwards.