Police arrested 40 people for various offences during a 24 hour multi-agency operation in the Central Division.
The operation, between Wednesday and Thursday, incorporated officers of the Mounted and Canine Branch, Guard and Emergency Branch (GEB), Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) and all sections and stations within the Central Division. The officers conducted several road blocks and search warrant exercises and several drug blocks were searched, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
In one incident on Thursday, officers arrested two suspects who were allegedly involved in an armed robbery at a pharmacy on Gaston Street, Chaguanas. The officers also recovered a vehicle that was allegedly stolen during the incident.
Officers also went to the Southern Main Road, Couva home of a priority larceny offender where a search warrant was executed and a quantity of alleged stolen building materials was found and seized.
Arrests were also made for offences including possession of firearm and ammunition, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, break-in offences, larceny and robbery.
“The visible and sustained police presence in the division was welcomed by members of the public and the business community and comes in response to recent criminal activity in the division,” the post stated.