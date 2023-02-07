Police arrested five people, including two teenagers, and seized five firearms during the following anti-crime exercises:
- A 29-year-old Couva man was arrested in the Central Division on Tuesday for allegedly having a Glock 17 pistol fitted with a selector, two magazines and six rounds of ammunition in his possession.
- A 19-year-old was arrested on Tuesday, after officers allegedly found a Glock 17 pistol loaded with an extended magazine containing 25 rounds of ammunition during the search of a house at Angelina Terrace. A quantity of marijuana was also allegedly found in a bushy area near the premises. The search was done by Task Force officers of the North Eastern Division, with the assistance of officers of the Morvant Criminal Investigations Department and police station.
- An 18-year-old of Santa Rosa was arrested after officers in the Northern Division, Area North, between Monday and Tuesday, stopped a motor vehicle with a male passenger along De Gannes Street, Arima. A search of the vehicle allegedly resulted in them finding a Ruger pistol loaded with a magazine containing 16 rounds of ammunition.
- The 30-year-old Aranguez man was arrested after a Taurus pistol loaded with eight rounds of ammunition was allegedly found in his possession in the North Central Division. Officers stopped and searched him in the St Augustine area on Sunday.
- A 39-year-old New Grant man was held after a rifle was allegedly found in his possession in the Southern Division by Area East, Task Force officers on Sunday.
Investigations are ongoing into all the above matters.