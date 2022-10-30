A group of men who fled from near a disposal unit after they spotted the police, led to officers finding two guns and ammunition in the area.
Officers from the Inter Agency Task Force were on mobile patrols in Rock City, Laventille on Saturday when they saw a group of men gathered near an abandoned disposal unit.
The men looked in the direction of the police vehicle and immediately ran in different directions, a post to the police’s social media page stated. They all escaped.
The officers conducted a search and found a black plastic bag in a bushy area. It contained a 380 pistol, a .38 special revolver and five rounds of 357 ammunition.
Investigations are on-going.