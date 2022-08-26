The police is seeking the public’s help to positively identify two bodies found along Guave Road, off Macqueripe Road, Chaguaramas last Friday.
The two male bodies were discovered around 12:45 pm on that day.
One is of East Indian descent, slim built, with long black hair, brown in complexion, approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall, with a black and greying beard. It was clad in a green jersey, a pair of cream coloured ¾ pants, a silver watch and a pair of grey Nike slippers, a post to the police’s social page stated.
The second is of mixed descent, medium built, fair in complexion and approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a short hairstyle and black beard. It was clad in a white vest, a pair of blue ¾ pants, and a pair of white and black Jordan sneakers.
Anyone with information that can help to identify these bodies, is encouraged to contact the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region One Office, at 625-8234/624-5230.
All calls will be confidential, the post said.