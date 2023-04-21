Two police officers attached to the Eastern Division were each placed on $250,000 bail on Thursday, on the charge of misbehaviour in public office.
Inspector Deyal Ramlakhan and Special Reserve Police Officer Cleon Smith appeared before Sangre Grande magistrate Cheron Raphael, charged with misbehaviour in public office, to wit corruptly appropriating for themselves the sum of $12,297.
It is alleged that the officers misappropriated sums of money seized as an exhibit in an ongoing matter. They are expected to reappear for the matter on September 26.
On March 15, a report was made to the Professional Standard Bureau (PSB) about the missing money. Further to a viral social media video in which police officers allegedly seized cash at a business place, an investigation was launched by the PSB which led to the arrest of nine officers on April 14. Seven of the officers have since been released, pending further investigations.
Director of Public Prosecution Roger Gaspard SC advised that the Inspector and SRP be jointly charged. The charge was laid by Acting Insp Guy on Thursday.
Investigations were spearheaded by Senior Superintendent Martin, supervised by Superintendent Montrichard and included ASP Birch, Acting Inspector Guy and Acting Cpl Joefield.