Forty-five police officers were promoted last Friday.
Twenty-three Superintendents were promoted to the Senior Superintendent position, and 22 Assistant Superintendents were promoted to Superintendents.
“Change our attitude as we improve delivery and expectation for 2023,” Acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher said during the Superintendents’ promotion ceremony at the Solomon McLeod Lecture Theatre, Police Administration Building.
She shared her congratulatory message to the new Senior Superintendents, and noted, “This is an important rank as you prepare for executive positions, you are expected to transform to the service.”
She also said that right now the service needs all hands on deck and she stressed the importance of developing a culture of urgency.
Also on hand to congratulate the officers was Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Ramnarine Samaroo. He reminded the officers that this promotion should serve as a motivation as they inspire, and effect change with junior officers. He also encouraged the officers to make health and wellness a priority.
Also in attendance were ASP Gideon Dickson- President of the Police Social Welfare Association, Inspector Michelle Lewis, Public Information Officer, and Mrs Joanne Archie – Head Corporate Communications Unit.
The second promotion ceremony was held for the 22 newly appointed Superintendents during the Commissioner’s Christmas Cocktail, also held at the Solomon Mc Leod Lecture Theatre. This took on a more festive flavor and Christopher noted that it was a break from tradition, however, it was a fitting place and time to celebrate their movement upward within the ranks. The new Superintendents were applauded and encouraged during the event.