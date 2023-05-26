Northern Division guns

Photo from TTPS social media page. 

Police officers found a gun and five rounds of ammunition under a rabbit cage, during an exercise on Tuesday.

The exercise was part of the North Central Division’s ongoing 'Operation Real Steel' initiative.

Based on information, officers went to Maloney Gardens where they allegedly found a black .23 revolver with five .23 rounds of ammunition in a four-inch PVC pipe, under a rabbit cage.

Officers also conducted a house search and roving exercise in Area East and West of the North Central and Northern Divisions and a 30-year-old Arouca man was arrested for possession of firearm, after the police allegedly seized a Fabrique Nationale pistol fitted with a magazine. A 39-year-old Piarco man was also arrested for obstruction and resisting arrest.

In a similar exercise, a search warrant was executed at a home on Maingot Road, Tunapuna and a 36-year-old occupant was arrested in relation to several reports of shootings and gang-related activities in the Tunapuna area.

A 32-year-old Tunapuna man was also arrested in connection with gang-related offences, during a house search exercise.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Imbert: We’re bringing T&T into modern era

Imbert: We’re bringing T&T into modern era

The Government has moved one step closer to implemen­ting the controversial pro­perty tax.

After a three-hour-long debate on Wednesday night, the Valuation of Land (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain.

Business chambers share concerns over timing of tax

Business chambers share concerns over timing of tax

THE business communi­ty is expressing concerns over the passing of the Valuation of Land (Amendment) Bill, 2023, which gives the green light for the implementation of property tax.

After a three-hour-long debate on Wednesday night, the Valuation of Land (Amendment) Bill, 2023 was passed in the House of Represen­tatives.

Raped and strangled

Raped and strangled

Twenty-five-year-old mother of five Gabrielle Raphael was raped and strangled, a post-mortem has revealed.

This distressing news was received by her family yesterday, even as they struggle with not being able to afford her funeral expenses. “Gabby needs to sleep,” said Raphael’s aunt.

Raphael’s body was found behind the Paddock area, Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on May 8.

Man robbed after leaving bank: $65,000, gun stolen

Man robbed after leaving bank: $65,000, gun stolen

A 62-year-old businessman was robbed of $65,000 on Wednesday afternoon after leaving a bank in Maraval.

The victim told police that at about 12.15 p.m. he had just left Scotiabank at Ellersie Plaza, Maraval, where he had made the withdrawal.

Recommended for you