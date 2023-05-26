Police officers found a gun and five rounds of ammunition under a rabbit cage, during an exercise on Tuesday.
The exercise was part of the North Central Division’s ongoing 'Operation Real Steel' initiative.
Based on information, officers went to Maloney Gardens where they allegedly found a black .23 revolver with five .23 rounds of ammunition in a four-inch PVC pipe, under a rabbit cage.
Officers also conducted a house search and roving exercise in Area East and West of the North Central and Northern Divisions and a 30-year-old Arouca man was arrested for possession of firearm, after the police allegedly seized a Fabrique Nationale pistol fitted with a magazine. A 39-year-old Piarco man was also arrested for obstruction and resisting arrest.
In a similar exercise, a search warrant was executed at a home on Maingot Road, Tunapuna and a 36-year-old occupant was arrested in relation to several reports of shootings and gang-related activities in the Tunapuna area.
A 32-year-old Tunapuna man was also arrested in connection with gang-related offences, during a house search exercise.