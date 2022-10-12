Police foiled a robbery attempt in Maraval and arrested three men on Monday.
One was held in a car while two others were arrested in an abandoned house.
It was around 12.50 p.m. that corporal Purcell and constables Mc Millan and Cabie were in a police vehicle along Saddle Road, Maraval. Upon approaching Vallot Street, Maraval, they saw two men, one armed with a firearm, placing their hands in the pockets of a man in a violent manner, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
This raised the suspicion of the officers who stopped, exited the vehicle, approached the suspects and announced themselves as police officers. Upon seeing the officers, both suspects ran east along Vallot Street in an attempt to escape, the police's post said.
The officers chased after them and during a coordinated effort with members of the St Clair Criminal Investigations Department (CID), St Clair police station, and Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard led by Captain Weeks, they apprehended three suspects.
One was held in a white Nissan B14 motor vehicle while two others were apprehended in an abandoned house located at Harold Street, Boissiere Village, Maraval. A fourth suspect escaped by exiting the vehicle and running in an unknown direction.
Mc Millan searched the man held in the car and found a firearm tucked on the right side of his pants waist along with a cell phone. The gun, a Springfield Armory USA pistol, was fitted with one magazine and 15 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition. Nothing illegal was found on the other two suspects, the police’s post said.
Crime Scene Investigators, constables Lewis and Harris, processed the scene and took photographs and also seized an envelope containing documents belonging to the victim along with several other items belonging to the suspects.
Enquiries revealed that the white Nissan B14 motor vehicle carried false number plates. The vehicle was examined by the Stolen Vehicle Squad, which revealed it was registered as a “hired” taxi. The vehicle was found to be owned by woman from Santa Cruz, that was the subject of a robbery with aggravation incident which occurred on August 14, in the Barataria police district, the post added.