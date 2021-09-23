HEAD of the Police Social and Welfare Association Ag Insp Gideon Dickson highlighted that police were on the forefront of two elections, Carnival 2020, Covid-19 lock-downs and now a State of Emergency while still working with 2013 salaries.
Dickson spoke to the Express on Tuesday afternoon at the welfare association headquarters, Riverside Plaza, Port of Spain.
The union leader said that ahead of the 2021-2022 budget, which will be read on October 4, they wanted to see some changes.
“What we would like to see is that the salaries and medical arrangements for police officers be addressed in a meaningful way,” he said.
He said, “I would like the public to be reminded that between 2019 to now the police have sacrificed themselves and their families to ensure that the people of Trinidad and Tobago remain safe and democracy prevails.”
He said that officers have been working, “flat out,” since 2019 with the local government election, the build up to Carnival and then Carnival between January and February 2020, March 2020, Covid-19 and the related restrictions which followed, July 2020 and attempts to destabilize the country, August 2020, general elections, January 2021 Tobago house of Assembly elections and presently the state of emergency and curfew that was enforced.
“Since then to now the leave of our officers have been restricted,” said Dickson.
He said that while officers remain committed to the job some were approaching their saturation point added that negative statements made against the police were unfair.