Six people were arrested by police in relation to a report of shooting with intent on Wednesday.
They were among the seven people who were held during Grand Slam anti-crime exercises in North Eastern Division (NED) between Wednesday and Thursday. A firearm and several rounds of ammunition were also recovered.
In relation to the arrest of the six, members of the Blanchisseuse police station, NED Task Force, NED Coastal Patrol Unit, NED Intel Unit and K-9 Unit executed two search warrants for firearms and ammunitions at two homes in O’Connor Street, Upper Village, but nothing was found, as mentioned on the search warrants.
They, however, arrested six persons relative to a recent report of shooting with intent.
Officers of the NED Traffic Unit also arrested one person for driving under the influence and issued 13 fixed penalty notices to motorists. These included five for failing to wear seatbelts while driving; four for driving while holding or using hand held mobile devices; three for breach of traffic signs and one for driving without a certificate of Insurance.
Across in the South Western Division, 25 fixed penalty notices were issued during Operations Safe Streets.
Sixteen were issued in the Penal area and nine in the Cedros and Point Fortin areas. These included 13 for driving without seatbelts; four for defective fittings; three for driving without certificates of insurance; three for driving with defective tyres and one each for using a hand held device while driving and carrying capacity of number of passengers not written on the hired vehicle.
The exercise also involved the South Western Division Traffic Unit and was co-ordinated by Senior Superintendent Remy, Superintendent Theodore-Persad, ASPs Nanan and Mathura and supervised by ASP Victor, Inspector Rampartap and included officers of the Point Fortin Charge Room and the Criminal Investigation Department and police motorcyclists constable Joseph.