A secondary school pupil who was captured in a video with a rope around his neck on a chair in a classroom has been receiving counselling and psycho-social support from the State.
A senior police officer in the Central police division who did not wish to be named told the Express that the school’s principal intervened and has engaged with the State services for the teenager and his family.
The officer stated that while the secondary school pupil was safe and nothing life-threatening had happened to him, there were psychological elements to the matter for which there has been active outreach to him and his family.
The officer said that the incident occurred earlier this year but it has now emerged on social media and had been widely shared this week.
As such, the school principal was also advised to refer the matter to the TTPS’s Cyber Crime Unit and Child Protection Unit so police officers would be enabled to investigate the sharing of the video.
“The video is creating harm, panic, and mayhem. People are sharing it and the principal is very concerned about the child and his family, as well as the rest of the school population. The school has dealt with this matter there has been psycho-social support and counselling for this young man and his family, and it is ongoing. The sharing of this video on social media is further traumatizing this young man and his family. But he is safe and nothing life-threatening has happened,” the officer said.