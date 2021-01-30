The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is strongly advising motorists to avoid confrontations.
The warning comes as the TTPS is currently investigating several reports of road traffic accidents within the past 48 hours in which drivers were subjected to acts of violence.
The TTPS is encouraging drivers, when involved in a road traffic accident or incident to report the matter immediately to the nearest police officer or police station to assist in resolving the situation within the confines of the law.
Drivers are advised not to engage with persons who may appear aggressive and who can become a threat to their life or property as a result of a road traffic incident or accident. Immediately report the incident to the TTPS.
The Police can be contacted via its hotlines at 999, 911 or 555 in the event of an emergency.
The Public is advised that any reports of threats or violence towards a person will be treated to the full extent of the law as to ensure the safety and security of all law-abiding citizens.