A 20-foot vessel stolen from Chaguaramas was recovered by police in Las Lomas on Wednesday.
During a police anti-crime exercise, officers received intelligence driven information relative to the vessel, reported stolen on June 21 from Second Avenue, Chaguaramas.
Officers went to Sapphire Drive, Las Lomas, where upon arrival, they conducted surveillance and observed the 20-foot vessel, seen partially covered with a black tarpaulin.
The vessel’s serial number was confirmed to be the vessel that was reported stolen.
The vessel was secured and conveyed to the Chaguaramas docking facility.
The exercise was conducted and spearheaded by Insp Grant of the CID and included Sgt Joseph of the Carenage Police CID and officers of the Western Division Operations Unit, led by Cpl Ramnarine.
PC Benjamin is continuing enquiries.