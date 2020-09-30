A Diego Martin woman who had KIA motor vehicle stolen on Monday night, had it recovered shortly after due to use of anti-theft technology and quick response from officers at the West End Police Station.
The woman parked and locked her vehicle a short distance away from her Croney Drive, St Lucien Road, Diego Martin home, but was awakened a few hours later by the sound of her vehicle being started.
She saw her vehicle being reversed from the street.
The woman’s companion managed to stop the vehicle using anti-theft technology before contacting the police.
The victim told police two men dressed in long dark clothing were observed exiting the vehicle and running away.
The vehicle was taken for forensic processing and returned to the woman.
The incident is being investigated by WPC Gittens.
Western Division police are appealing to persons with information on anyone involved in car thefts in the area to report them to the police immediately.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crime or have information on car thieves in the area are asked to call the police via its hotlines at 555 or 999 or report via the TTPS’ App or website.