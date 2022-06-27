A police recruit is one of two charged with several offences following a vehicular accident that occurred in Tobago on Sunday.
Reneasha Williams, 32 of Falcon Drive, Sou Sou Lands, Tobago, and Jokiah Leacock, 23 of Great Street, Plymouth, Tobago, were jointly charged for conspiring to do acts to pervert the course of public justice by counselling a witness to give a false statement.
Williams was also charged for doing an act with the tendency to pervert the course of public justice by making a false report at a police station, as well as doing an act with the tendency to pervert the course of public justice by counselling a witness to give a false report to the police.
Additionally, Leacock was charged for driving a motor vehicle while not being the holder of a Trinidad and Tobago driver’s permit and being the driver of a vehicle when an accident occurred, and failing to proceed to the nearest police station or constable in uniform to report the accident.
On February 13, a 23-year-old man was allegedly involved in a vehicular collision while driving in Tobago which resulted in damage to both vehicles.
A report regarding the accident was allegedly made later that day by the 32-year-old owner of the vehicle driven by the man that allegedly indicated that she was driving the vehicle at the time of the accident.
Subsequently, both the owner and driver allegedly attempted to persuade witnesses to give a false account of the accident by indicating the owner was driving the vehicle when it occurred.
Officers of the Professional Standards Bureau investigated the matter which resulted in the arrests. The charges were subsequently laid by W/Cpl (Ag.) Burgan.
Williams received bail with a surety of $60,000 from a Justice of the Peace to cover the three charges. Both are expected to appear before the Scarborough Magistrates’ Court, today.