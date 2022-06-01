A 14-year-old girl was snatched by police officers from the ledge of the upper floor of the Parkade in Port of Spain on Wednesday.
Acting corporal George and constables Andrews and Nanan of the North Eastern Divison Task Force were along Edward Street, Port of Spain around 2.40 p.m, when on reaching the Parkade, they were alerted of a girl who was standing on the ledge of the upper floor of the carpark.
The officers immediately went to the top floor of the building where they saw the girl sitting on a railing overlooking the street, a post to the police’s social media page stated. The minor was being spoken to by two concerned citizens who were attempting to lure her away from the ledge.
Constable Andrews took over those attempts, assuring the girl that her life held value and she would be given any help she needed to overcome whatever situation she faced, the post said. As she kept her attention on him, corporal George cautiously approached her from behind and was able to grab hold of her and bring her to safety.
The girl was taken to the Central police station and left in the care of her mother and officers.
The Social Work Unit was contacted to provide counselling for both the minor and her mother.