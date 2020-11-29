Police say a video on social media video purporting that they seized a cache of firearms last night was incorrect.
What the police found were several imitation firearms which were being used as props in a music video.
Around 9:35 pm party of police officers whilst on exercise duty, responded to a wireless transmission that there was a group of men at the end of Sahadeen Trace, Vega de Oropouche, armed with firearms. There were also reports of explosions.
The police party stopped a white Nissan Navara with a group of men.
A 46 year old man of Waterloo Road, Arouca, said he was the leader of the group, and that they were shooting a music video.
Police found camera equipment and the fake guns, which were the props being used in a music video. The police party also discovered a silver colored air pistol with a black grip wrapped in black electrical tape.
When asked if he had a permit to keep and carry the air pistol, the leader of the group replied no. The air pistol was seized.