shotgunammo

Police seized ammunition and a home-made shot-gun which a man used to threaten a woman in Rio Claro on Sunday morning.

The man eluded police officers when they attempted to arrest him. 

A police report said that at around 7 a.m. officers responded to a report at a house at Jeffers Crossing, Tabaquite Road.

Police met 29-year-old woman who told police that a man threatened to shoot her with a shotgun. 

The woman pointed to a man, approximately 75 feet away from her. 

When officers approached the man, he ran off into the bushes and escaped.

Police then searched the house, where they found and took possession of a home-made shotgun and seven rounds of 12-gauge cartridges.

Police recorded statements and warrants were to be issued for the arrest of the suspect for the offences of assault by threats to shoot, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.

The exercise was coordinated by Ag Insp Ragbir, supervised by PC Sutherland, and included officers of the CID, Task Force and Charge Room.

PC Aberdeen is continuing enquiries

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

BLAME ANDREA VIGILS

BLAME ANDREA VIGILS

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday singled out the candlelight vigils “organised and paid for by the UNC” which was “trying to exploit the death of Andrea Bharatt” as a major contributory factor in the spike in Covid infections. 

Kamla slams Govt ‘bungling'

Kamla slams Govt ‘bungling'

What is your plan to lead Trinidad and Tobago out of the Covid-19 pandemic?

This was the question Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar repeatedly asked Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday.

Govt, business for key talks

Govt, business for key talks

THE GOVERNMENT will be holding a meeting with various business organisations to discuss Covid-19-related business concerns tomorrow.

Several of the organisations are hopeful that a positive outcome will be reached, as non-essential businesses along with restaurants had to shut their doors due to the restrictions imposed in April and May with a further extension to July 4.

Plea to stressed-out doctors and nurses

Plea to stressed-out doctors and nurses

Frontline doctors and nurses who are under strain due to increasing Covid-19 cases and deaths are being encouraged to reach out for mental health support if they need it.

Food Bank for the desperate

Food Bank for the desperate

Trinidad and Tobago is now one year into the Covid-19 pandemic and many families are facing economic hardship, some unable to provide meals for their loved ones.