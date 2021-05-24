Police seized ammunition and a home-made shot-gun which a man used to threaten a woman in Rio Claro on Sunday morning.
The man eluded police officers when they attempted to arrest him.
A police report said that at around 7 a.m. officers responded to a report at a house at Jeffers Crossing, Tabaquite Road.
Police met 29-year-old woman who told police that a man threatened to shoot her with a shotgun.
The woman pointed to a man, approximately 75 feet away from her.
When officers approached the man, he ran off into the bushes and escaped.
Police then searched the house, where they found and took possession of a home-made shotgun and seven rounds of 12-gauge cartridges.
Police recorded statements and warrants were to be issued for the arrest of the suspect for the offences of assault by threats to shoot, possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition.
The exercise was coordinated by Ag Insp Ragbir, supervised by PC Sutherland, and included officers of the CID, Task Force and Charge Room.
PC Aberdeen is continuing enquiries