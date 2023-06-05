Twelve fully grown marijuana trees, a shot gun and a bullet proof vest were seized by officers of the Northern Division Task Force (NDTF) during warrant exercises in Arima and Valencia on Sunday morning.
As part of ‘Operation Grand Slam’, a search warrant for firearms and ammunition was executed at a home on Antigua Road, Wallerfield, Arima, where nothing illegal was found.
However, the party of officers extended their search to a nearby bushy area, where a shot gun, one black plastic bag containing a black bullet proof vest and one black ski mask were found. The items were secured and constable French is continuing enquiries.
The officers then went to a house in Valencia, where they executed a search warrant for dangerous drugs. During the search, they found 12 fully grown marijuana trees. No one was arrested for the find.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Kerwin Francis, Supt Revenales and ASP Pitt, spearheaded by Insp Mascall and supervised by Sgt Caldon, acting Cpl Madeira, constable Brewster and included members of the NDTF-South and K9 unit.