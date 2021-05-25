A man taking a joyride on the trunk of a vehicle along the Solomon Hochoy Highway, has attracted the attention of unimpressed police officers.
In a statement issued by the TTPS on Tuesday, police expressed concern over the social media video post which shows a male passenger of a vehicle being transported on the trunk of a white Toyota Corolla along the northbound lane of the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway in the vicinity of the Freeport entrance ramp.
The TTPS said that the video suggests the driver is aware of the presence of the person on the trunk who is signaling to other drivers to pass the vehicle.
Senior Superintendent of the Traffic & Highway Patrol Branch Wayne Mystar, expressed his disappointment in the level of reckless displayed by both the driver and passenger especially at a time when should be engaged in life preservation actions rather than taking unnecessary risks of injury and even death during this heightened stage of the Covid 19 pandemic.
Mystar advised that his team is presently looking into CCTV footage to identify the perpetrators who may face charges including Dangerous Driving under Section 71 A(1) of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act Chap 48:50 with a penalty of ＄10,000 and imprisonment for up to five years.
The TTPS encouraged any members of the public who may have additional information and footage to reach out to the TTPS via WhatsApp number 482-Gary, 555 or 800-TIPS.