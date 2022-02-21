THERE are people out there who know exactly where kidnap victim Zepheniah Harripaul is or who may have been responsible for his abduction.
Those individuals are being asked by officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to speak out.
“If it was their family member they would want someone to provide the information to us so if you know what happened to him, let us know. Let us find him and bring him back home to his family,” urged a police source yesterday.
While officers said they were working on “certain information” they received, so far they have been unable to locate the victim.
Harripaul, a supervisor at Tucker Energy Services in Chaguaramas, was snatched from his place of work around 2 a.m. on Thursday.
Police said the 33-year-old was outside working and returned to his office to retrieve a flashlight when he was snatched and bundled into a vehicle which then sped off. He has not been heard from since.
“We know that there are certain people out there who know where he is. Yes, police are working on the case but it is a lot more difficult for us to do it without the information from the public,” said the source.
“Someone out there knows what happened, so let us know, and you can do so anonymously, and we will do the rest,” he added.
On Saturday, Harripaul’s family said they came to a collective agreement to stop speaking with the media over the issue since they were not pleased with a particular report on the abduction.
Information received by police state that two men arrived at Harripaul’s workplace and informed the security guard they were there “to pick up a man” working at the location.
The family stated that after Harripaul went back to his office to get the flashlight he was abducted.
It is unclear whether any ransom demand has since been made for his release.