Police seized 14 barrels of gasoline in the waters off Salybia yesterday.

The barrels, police suspect, were to be used by drug runners. The Express was told that at about 2 p.m. police received information which led them to the area. The barrels, still filled with gasoline estimated to have an initial value of more than $100,000, were found intact.

Police suspect that the barrels were loaded onto a vessel which was to meet persons at sea in exchange for drugs.

However, the vessel got into difficulty and as a result persons on the boat had to throw the barrels overboard to remain afloat.

Officers from the Matelot and Toco police stations responded and are continuing enquiries.

