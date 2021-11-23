Police seized 14 barrels of gasoline in the waters off Salybia yesterday.
The barrels, police suspect, were to be used by drug runners. The Express was told that at about 2 p.m. police received information which led them to the area. The barrels, still filled with gasoline estimated to have an initial value of more than $100,000, were found intact.
Police suspect that the barrels were loaded onto a vessel which was to meet persons at sea in exchange for drugs.
However, the vessel got into difficulty and as a result persons on the boat had to throw the barrels overboard to remain afloat.
Officers from the Matelot and Toco police stations responded and are continuing enquiries.