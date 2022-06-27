Twenty-seven firearms belonging to a well-known South-based contractor were seized by Southern Division officers yesterday afternoon.
The seizure came after the businessman and a friend were arrested on Friday around 11.25 p.m. while partying at the Offside Restaurant and Sports Bar, Michael Rahael Blvd, San Fernando. The bar is located on the compound of South Park mall.
Police said they received information and went to the bar where the businessman’s friend was held with a firearm. The friend was asked to show his Firearms User’s Licence, but indicated he had none and was holding the gun for the businessman.
Sources told the Express the businessman is claiming he went to use the washroom and gave the firearm to his friend.
However, video footage reviewed by the police contradicted his account and both men were taken into custody.
The home of the businessman was searched yesterday and officers allegedly found the arsenal of firearms.
The businessman is expected to be charged with transferring his firearm, while his friend will be charged with possession of the gun.
Under the Firearms Act, Section 9 (1) Any person who sells or transfers a firearm or ammunition to any other person who does not hold or who is not exempted from holding a Firearm User’s Licence is liable — (a) on summary conviction to a fine of $75,000 or imprisonment for eight years; or (b) on conviction on indictment to imprisonment for 15 years.
Additionally, officers have initiated a separate investigation into phone calls made by two former senior police officers instructing that officers release the men.
One of the former officers claimed he was the security manager for the businessman’s firm and instructed that the men be released.
The other ex-officer, who was promoted in 2018, was retained on contract following his retirement and was among those who applied for the post of deputy commissioner of police advertised by the Police Service Commission under the former board.
His contract was not renewed last year.
Contacted for a comment yesterday evening, acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob declined to comment on the specifics, but said the matter is under “active police investigation”.