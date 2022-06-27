After a two-year pandemic-forced hiatus, the colour, splendour and energy of the masquerade returned to a local stage on Saturday at YUMA’s Carnival 2023 band launch, at Drew Manor, Santa Cruz.

Awakened Treasure, a 12-section multicoloured bikini, feathers and heels display, led off the return of the annual band launch season. The Tragarete Road, Port of Spain, band spared no expense in marking the occasion with all the pomp and flair it deserved.