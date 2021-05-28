ammo

FIVE hundred rounds of ammunition was found in a knapsack in Arima on Thursday.

Police went to an abandoned concrete structure at Trainline Road, off Pinto Road where they found the bag with the hundreds of rounds of 9mm ammunition.

The discovery was made during a police operation between 12 noon and 5 p.m.

In another incident during that time, officers spotted a known firearm offender who ran on seeing the approaching police vehicles. An object fell from his hand as he escaped. Constable Brewster found an extended magazine with 22 rounds of 9mm ammunition after checks were made of the area the item fell from the man’s hand. A warrant is to be issued for his arrest.

Also in Arima, seven people were arrested for breaching the Public Health Regulations. They were gathered in a group in excess of five people along Hollis Avenue.

The exercise was coordinated by ACP Andy Belfon, Snr Supt Renzey Ramdeen, ASP Coggins, Insp Pitt and supervised by Sgt Leopold along with Cpls Boyce, Sookram and officers of the NDTF Area East, Arima Ops Team and Canine Unit personnel.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Communication’ problem blamed for doctors rotation row

‘Communication’ problem blamed for doctors rotation row

A “communication” problem resulted in the imbroglio over doctors being rotated out of the Couva Hospital, North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) chief executive officer Davlin Thomas said yesterday.

In a phone interview with the Express, he said meetings will be held with the doctors to ensure there are no further communication issues and patient care continues to be a priority.

+2
Grisly mystery

Grisly mystery

AS the white pirogue drifted in the waters just off Belle Garden in Tobago early yesterday morning, fishermen working nearby knew something was wrong.

What they saw in the small vessel stunned them.

Fourteen bodies, all of them male, along with a skull and other skeletal remains, were piled inside the vessel as it floated four miles off Belle Garden, police confirmed.

The bodies were all clad in tracksuits and green rain jackets and were severely decomposed, police investigators said.

Thank you, T&T

Thank you, T&T

Kind-hearted citizens, among them politicians, attorneys and business people, have responded to Abigail Pollard’s cry for help to feed her hungry children.

By midday yesterday, mere hours after the Express published her ­story, Pollard said she had received six hampers and pledges of food, electronic devices and other assistance for her children.