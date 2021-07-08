rifles1

TWO days after a gun attack and arson in Curepe, police seized six high-powered rifles in that area on Thursday.

A team of police officers conducted a search in a forested area between Riverside Road and Savary Street, Curepe, between 1 p.m. and 4.30 p.m.

The officers found six high-powered rifles, as well as six magazines and several rounds of 5.56 ammunition.

No one was seen in the area.

The exercise was initiated by ACP Anthony Belfon, Snr Supt Ramdeen, Supt Montrichard, coordinated by ASP Powder, Inspector Pitt and Inspector Highly. It was supervised by Sgt La Pierre, Cpl Forde, Cpl Superville, Const Barrette, Const Williams and other members of the Northern Division Task Force, West, supported by Tunapuna warrant staff, NDTF Intel unit, Special Branch Tunapuna, and TTPS K-9.

rifles2

The exercise followed a gun attack on premises in Curepe on Tuesday night where a house came under gunfire and several vehicles burnt by a group of heavily-armed men.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SEALY STEPS DOWN

SEALY STEPS DOWN

Just four months after his appointment as CEO and executive director of the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), Dr Lennox Sealy has resigned.

The Ministry of Public Utilities announced Sealy’s departure in a release yesterday, saying his resignation would take immediate effect. The ministry did not say why he had resigned.

Stuart bought Benz when “things were looking up”

Stuart bought Benz when “things were looking up”

Energy Minister Stuart Young has condemned the “hypocrisy” of Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal who drives the very same make of vehicle that he is chastising him for ordering, with both of them enjoying the same tax concessions.

Moonilal on Monday had called on the Prime Minister to impose a moratorium on the purchase of luxury vehicles.

Moonilal had pointed to Board of Inland Revenue documentation relating to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Young’s luxury vehicles.

The disappearance of Clevon

The disappearance of Clevon

THE past 18 months have brought unique transformations to lives around the world in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

No one has escaped unscathed from the economic, social and psychological disruption of the deadly virus.

But the Bruce family found themselves in a different tailspin with the disappearance of their loved one, Chaguanas taxi-driver Clevon Bruce.

PSA cites interference by Sealy

PSA cites interference by Sealy

Ministerial interference is said to be at the centre of the suspension of a WASA employee and his subsequent “exoneration”, for which he was made to sign a statement promising not to take any action against the Authority for his suspension.

Recommended for you