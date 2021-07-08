TWO days after a gun attack and arson in Curepe, police seized six high-powered rifles in that area on Thursday.
A team of police officers conducted a search in a forested area between Riverside Road and Savary Street, Curepe, between 1 p.m. and 4.30 p.m.
The officers found six high-powered rifles, as well as six magazines and several rounds of 5.56 ammunition.
No one was seen in the area.
The exercise was initiated by ACP Anthony Belfon, Snr Supt Ramdeen, Supt Montrichard, coordinated by ASP Powder, Inspector Pitt and Inspector Highly. It was supervised by Sgt La Pierre, Cpl Forde, Cpl Superville, Const Barrette, Const Williams and other members of the Northern Division Task Force, West, supported by Tunapuna warrant staff, NDTF Intel unit, Special Branch Tunapuna, and TTPS K-9.
The exercise followed a gun attack on premises in Curepe on Tuesday night where a house came under gunfire and several vehicles burnt by a group of heavily-armed men.