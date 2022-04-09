A loaded assault rifle was among three guns seized by the police.

During an exercise in the Central Division on Friday, officers went to a house in the Caroni area where they found an assault rifle loaded with a magazine containing 20 rounds of ammunition and one Glock pistol loaded with a magazine containing ten rounds of ammunition. The officers also found quantities of narcotics and a bullet proof vest, a post to the police’s social media page stated.

Two suspects, ages 35 and 28, both of Kelly Village, Caroni, were arrested. Investigations continue.

The exercise, done between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. was spearheaded by Snr Supt Ramphall, coordinated by Supt Powder, ASP Coggins, ASP Powder, Insp Highly and included officers of the North Central Division Gang Unit, the North Central Division Special Investigations Unit and the North Central Division Task Force, Area West.

On Thursday, officers acting on intelligence, stopped a motor vehicle around 7.30 a.m. with a lone male occupant in the Longdenville district, in the vicinity of Enterprise Street. They searched the vehicle and found a pistol, loaded with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition.

A 32-year-old suspect of Maloney Gardens was arrested. Investigations are ongoing.

The exercise was supervised by Insp Ablacksingh and coordinated by acting sergeant Nelson and included acting corporal Ramdeo and constable Baksh.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

LAWYERS: GIVE BOTH PUPILS SEA GOLD MEDAL

LAWYERS: GIVE BOTH PUPILS SEA GOLD MEDAL

If the Education Ministry does not decide to award the President’s Medal (Gold) to 14-year-old Aaron Subero for attaining the highest marks in the 2020 Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) exam, then the High Court may be asked over this weekend to stop the awards ceremony scheduled to take place at President’s House on Monday.

Sister-in-law mourns murdered Omatie

Sister-in-law mourns murdered Omatie

In a video message, the sister of Amar Deobarran, who murdered his wife and then ended his life last week, paid tribute to Omatie Ramdial-Deobarran at her funeral service yesterday.

Vindira Deobarran lives in Canada and was unable to attend the Hindu-rites service held at Ramdial-Deobarran’s family home at Mohess Road, Penal.

GAS PAIN

GAS PAIN

From April 19, motorists will have to pay more at the pump as Finance Minister Colm Imbert has announced an increase in fuel prices.

The increase will be applied to premium and super gasoline as well as diesel and kerosene.

Imbert made the announcement in the House of Representatives yesterday, saying Government could no longer continue to subsidise fuel at the level it did previously and would now require the public to share the burden.

‘Passengers will have to pay more’

‘Passengers will have to pay more’

This was how Sangre Grande maxi-taxi driver Eric Lewis felt after learning yesterday that the price of all fuels was going up.

Finance Minister Colm Imbert yesterday announced the increases yesterday.

“It’s terrible. We were thinking about reducing the cost of transport from $20 to $16, but now we can’t do anything. We have to keep it at the same price. How are we going to live?” Lewis said.

Shot dead over chadon beni

Shot dead over chadon beni

A 47-year-old man was shot dead in Morvant yesterday morning after he reportedly cut a neighbour’s chadon beni plant.

The deceased has been identified as Bryan Belgrave, of First Caledonia, Morvant.

Recommended for you