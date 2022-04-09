A loaded assault rifle was among three guns seized by the police.
During an exercise in the Central Division on Friday, officers went to a house in the Caroni area where they found an assault rifle loaded with a magazine containing 20 rounds of ammunition and one Glock pistol loaded with a magazine containing ten rounds of ammunition. The officers also found quantities of narcotics and a bullet proof vest, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Two suspects, ages 35 and 28, both of Kelly Village, Caroni, were arrested. Investigations continue.
The exercise, done between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m. was spearheaded by Snr Supt Ramphall, coordinated by Supt Powder, ASP Coggins, ASP Powder, Insp Highly and included officers of the North Central Division Gang Unit, the North Central Division Special Investigations Unit and the North Central Division Task Force, Area West.
On Thursday, officers acting on intelligence, stopped a motor vehicle around 7.30 a.m. with a lone male occupant in the Longdenville district, in the vicinity of Enterprise Street. They searched the vehicle and found a pistol, loaded with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition.
A 32-year-old suspect of Maloney Gardens was arrested. Investigations are ongoing.
The exercise was supervised by Insp Ablacksingh and coordinated by acting sergeant Nelson and included acting corporal Ramdeo and constable Baksh.