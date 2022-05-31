Police seize guns

A 41-year-old Vistabella man was found in possession of a Taurus pistol with 13 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition during an exercise at the Brian Lara Stadium on Sunday.
He was arrested by officers of the Guard and Emergency Branch after a tip off led to a search. A man was also arrested while attempting to obstruct the officers in the arrest of the Vistabella man. He was found to be in possession of $20,000 when officers searched him, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Also, in the Mon Repos area, Southern Division officers on Monday went to St Andrews Park West where they found a black bag with one black Glock 45 pistol containing one magazine with ten rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition at an empty lot to the back of an apartment building.
The police’s post said that, in the effort to remove illegal firearms from communities, eight weapons and various quantities of ammunition were seized over the weekend, which resulted in the arrest of seven people.
Further, between last week Wednesday and Thursday, officers of the Eastern Division conducted roving road checks, traffic, DUI and warrant exercises and raids and searches. As a result, 25 people were arrested for various offences, 14 warrants were executed, 1.06 kilogrammes of marijuana and two rounds of 5.56 ammunition were seized.
Officers of the North Central - Northern Division arrested 12 people between Thursday and Sunday for malicious damage, DUI, larceny of TSTT cable, possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, and possession of marijuana.
Officers of the Central Division also conducted exercises and patrols which resulted in the arrest of seven people for enquiries into possession of a firearm and ammunition, wounding, wounding with intent, robbery, malicious damage and breaching a protection order.
Several people were arrested throughout all divisions for various drug-related offences during the weekend, the post stated.
Through community partnership, officers of the Southern and Northern Divisions organized walkabouts in their areas on Saturday.
Arima police officers collaborated with the Wallerfield Farmers Association while officers of the San Fernando police station and the La Romaine police post met with the La Romaine Community Impact team members while officers of the Barrackpore police station, Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Barrackpore Station Council met residents in this area, the post said.