Police seized a rifle, ammunition and a quantity of marijuana during an Operation Strike Back three exercise, conducted in Pleasantville on Saturday.
During the exercise, Cpl Bhagwandeen searched a bushy area off Hibiscus Drive, where he found a black bag containing a 30-calibre rifle, a magazine with 18 rounds of 30-calibre ammunition, 61 rounds of 7.62 ammunition and four packets of marijuana, which weighed 1.84 kilogrammes.
The officers took possession of the items.
In a separate incident, police also arrested a market vendor from Princes Town for being in possession of 1.5 grammes of cocaine.
The exercise was coordinated by W/Snr Supt Lucia Winchester, Supt Carty, ASP Ramdass and Insp Phillip, supervised by Sgt Joseph, Sgt Charles, Cpl Bahadur, Cpl Bhagwandeen, and included personnel of the Southern Division Task Force along with personnel of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment.