Even as 150 illegal firearms and 4,000 rounds of ammunition have been seized by the police for the first quarter of the year, officers also took possession of seven illegal guns over the weekend.
Southern Division
On Saturday, officers of the Southern Division Task Force saw a man standing at the side of the road, near Papourie Road, Diamond Village. The officers searched him and found four rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition hidden in his right-side pants pocket. When questioned further, the man took the officers to an open abandoned lot along Picton Street Extension, Diamond Village, where a pistol fitted with a magazine containing eight rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition was found, hidden under a brick. The firearm and ammunition were seized and the man was arrested and taken to the Marabella Police Station.
A 23-year-old man was also arrested when police stopped and searched a vehicle near Rushworth Street, San Fernando. Police found a Smith and Wesson pistol with an extended magazine containing three rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition. The illegal firearm and ammunition were seized and the suspect was taken to the Marabella Police Station.
South Western Division
Police in this area seized a Beretta pistol fitted with three rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition when they acted on intelligence and went to St Francis Village, Erin. There, the officers searched an unoccupied house where the firearm and ammunition were found.
Central Division
An arrest is imminent, as officers of the Couva Criminal Investigations Department, Central Division continue to search for a man who ran away as they approached him while near Railway Road, Couva, on Friday. The man entered a track, dropped a bag and ran away as the officers followed. He escaped, however when officers searched the bag, they found a Smith and Wesson .38 Special and four rounds of .38 Special ammunition.
Around 4:45pm on Sunday, members of the Central Division Task Force- North received information, which led them to execute a search warrant at a house at Dhalia Avenue, Edinburgh, Chaguanas. There, they found one P220 Sig Sauer 45 calibre pistol with three magazines, 39 rounds of .45 ammunition, 24 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition and 630.75 grammes of marijuana hidden in the ceiling of the building. A man was arrested and taken to the Chaguanas Police Station, along with the seized items.
Eastern Division
A raid and search exercise was carried out in Sangre Grande on Sunday by officers of Sangre Grande Criminal Investigations Department and Eastern Division Task Force. During the exercise, one suspect of Sangre Chiquito was arrested for possession of firearm and possession of ammunition without a Firearm Users License and also in relation to enquiries into house breaking and larceny. During the search of the premises, a homemade shotgun together with three rounds 12-gauge cartridges were found and seized. A DVD Player was also recovered relative to a report of house breaking and larceny in the Sangre Grande District.
A 35-year-old man was arrested after police executed a search warrant for firearms and ammunition at a building at Eastern Main Road, Barataria. There, officers seized a Berretta pistol, with one magazine containing 15 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition and one white box with 40 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition. The officers also seized one illegal Play Whe machine during the search.