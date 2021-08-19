Police seized US$47,950 at a house in Couva on Tuesday.
Officers of North Eastern Division Gang Intelligence Unit made the seizure during an anti-crime exercise.
While searching the house, a blue and yellow duffle bag containing a sum of United States currency was found and seized.
The money was counted in the presence of a man and it amounted to $47,950.
The exercise was spearheaded ACP Andy Belfon, Snr Supt Winston Maharaj, Supt Ramjohn, ASP Pariman, coordinated by Insp Bharath, supervised by Sgt Mitchell and Cpl Gordon.
The Financial Investigations Bureau (FIB) of the TTPS is continuing investigation.