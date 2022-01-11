An acting Sergeant of Police was charged with two offences of misbehaviour in public office in relation to a missing TTPS Galil firearm and a quantity of ammunition.
Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob assures the public that investigations are ongoing with the objective of retrieving the firearm and ammunition and bringing the perpetrators of the crime to justice.
Acting Sergeant Hector Quashie was charged with the offences -
1) Misbehaviour in Public Office to wit by willfully neglecting or failing to secure a Galil firearm, fitted with two magazines, issued to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, the property of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago,
2) Misbehaviour in Public Office to wit by willfully neglecting or failing to secure 70 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, issued to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, the property of the Government of Trinidad and Tobago.
Quashie was granted bail in the sum of $250,000 by Justice of the Peace Abraham Ali, at the Besson Street Police Station, on Monday.
The next hearing of the case was scheduled for a virtual hearing before a Port of Spain magistrates on February 10.
Following a report into the firearm and ammunition being stolen from the Task Force office of the San Juan Police Sub-Station, on December 26, several officers of the North-Eastern Division Task Force were detained by officers of the Professional Standards Bureau (PSB).
Investigations into the matter were spearheaded by Acting W/Senior Superintendent Suzette Martin.
On Monday, acting police corporal Lawrence Joefield of the PSB received instructions from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC, to lay charges against Quashie.