President Paula-Mae Weekes today accepted the resignation with immediate effect of Courtney McNish as a member of the Police Service Commission.
The announcement was made in a brief statement from the office of the president and gave no reasons.
McNish is a Human Resources and industrial relations expert. He was approved by Parliament as a member of the Commission in June 2020.
A former SWWTU branch official, he was IR manager at the Airports Authority of T&T, and HR manager at Carib Brewery. He was also group HR manager at Trinidad Cement Ltd. McNish joined Caribbean Airlines in 2008 as a HR vice-president and now has his own firm in Chaguanas.