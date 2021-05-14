THIRTEEN people ticketed for failure to wear face mask on Wednesday.
In a media release from the TTPS, it stated that the tickets were issued during a police exercise by officers of the Northern Division (ND) Traffic Unit and the North Eastern Division Traffic Unit (NED).
The police units also issued 63 tickets to several motorists in Morvant, Barataria, San Juan and on the Churchill Roosevelt Highway for varying traffic offences.
The exercise was conducted between 8 and 10 a.m. and 4 and 7 p.m. under the supervision of ASP Beharry, and coordinated by Sgt Toorie, Sgt Galera, Sgt Blake, and Cpl Bissoon.
The 63 tickets were issued for the following traffic violations:
• 30 - Driving above the speed Limit
• 14 - Failure to wear seat belt
• 8 - Parking on footpath
• 9 - Breach of traffic sign
• 2 - Unnecessary obstruction