A woman who allegedly robbed a man, and attempted to extort more money from the victim has been arrested at Couva.
The 33-year-old suspect, of Thompson Road, Palmiste, was detained during a sting operation set up by police.
She was expected to be charged with the offences of robbery with aggravation, and demanding money by menace.
She was arrested by officers of the Couva Criminal Investigation Department (CID).
The victim made a report of robbery to the officers of the Couva Police Station on January 17.
He further reported that one of the suspects demanded that he pay additional money and will be contacted to make the payment at a later date.
Fearing for his life, he complied, he told police.
During the sting operation on January 19, the victim was contacted and instructed by the suspect, to meet at the Unipet compound Mc Bean Village, Couva, where he would hand over a sum of money to her.
The victim followed the instructions, while under close observation by officers of the Couva CID led by Sgt Badree.
Upon observing the interaction between the victim and the suspect, WPC Baptiste approached the suspect.
Police allegedly found the sum of money belonging to the victim identified by the serial numbers.
The suspect was cautioned and arrested and taken to the Couva Police Station.
Enquiries are ongoing.