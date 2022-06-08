A Point Fortin man nursing a gunshot injury went to San Fernando General Hospital and claimed he was attacked by armed thieves on Sunday night.
However, police suspect the man, who claimed he was a victim, may have been an armed robber who held up a grocery at gunpoint in Point Fortin earlier that night.
The man, who is in his 30s, had a gunshot injury to one of his legs and is hospitalised under police guard at San Fernando General Hospital.
Police said that around 8 p.m. on Sunday, two officers of Point Fortin Police Station were on patrol when they were flagged down by a man who informed them of a robbery in progress at More Low Supermarket, near Frisco Junction in Point Fortin.
The officers responded and engaged a man pointing a firearm at employees and customers at the supermarket.
Police said the armed robber shot at the officers who returned fire.
The armed robber ran out of the business place and officers pursued him to a nearby river where he escaped.
However, officers saw blood on the ground and believe the robber was shot.
Later that night, police said a man wearing the same clothing and mask went to San Fernando General Hospital and sought medical attention for a gunshot injury to his leg.
The man told medical personnel he was gambling with other men in La Romaine when the group was ambushed by armed thieves, and he was robbed and shot.
Police officers went to the area where the man claimed he was shot and interviewed residents, who said there was no gunfire in the area that night.